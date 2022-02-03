Shirley Irene Masten

MATTOON — Shirley Irene (Hubbard) Masten, age 91, of Mattoon passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Mattoon Healthcare.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St. Mattoon. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Shirley was born on April 6, 1930 in Decatur, the daughter of Clark and Florence (Edie) Hubbard. She married Clyde Masten on January 28, 1950.

Survivors include her children: Philip Craig (Amy) Masten of Ocala, FL, Timothy Clark Masten of Knoxville, TN, David Clyde (Julie) Masten of Garden City, KS, and Rebecca Jeanne Beard of Pekin, IL; grandchildren: Jared, Christiana and Angelina; and step-grandchild: Zachary (Sara) Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Shirley and her late husband were a perfect match for service. He ministered to the people, and she ministered to him. Shirley was the perfect helpmate; she encouraged her husband, they would sing duets, and she played the piano. Shirley's proudest accomplishment was being a mother; she tried to always be fair, loving, and kind with her gifts and time. When Shirley wasn't serving others, she enjoyed shopping.

Shirley was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon. She was also a member of several community choirs and church choirs. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor are suggested to the First Baptist Church Choir Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.