MATTOON — Shirley J. Campbell, 69, of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away Friday morning February 4, 2022 in her residence.

Memorials are suggested to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

A Celebration of Shirley's life will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois.

Visitation will be one hour before the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.

