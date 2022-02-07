MATTOON — Shirley J. Campbell, 69, of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away Friday morning February 4, 2022 in her residence.
Memorials are suggested to the Coles County Animal Shelter.
A Celebration of Shirley's life will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois.
Visitation will be one hour before the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.
