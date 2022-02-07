 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley J. Campbell

  • 0
Shirley J. Campbell

MATTOON — Shirley J. Campbell, 69, of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away Friday morning February 4, 2022 in her residence.

Memorials are suggested to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

A Celebration of Shirley's life will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois.

Visitation will be one hour before the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News