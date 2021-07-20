FRANKFORT, Indiana — Shirley J. Stanfield Wheeler, 91, of Frankfort, IN, formerly of Champaign, IL, died at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Wesley Manor in Frankfort, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from Noon-3:00 p.m. at West Pavilion located at Morton Park, 1215 Division St., Charleston, Illinois. She was born September 29, 1929, in Coles County, IL, daughter of Speed Steven Stanfield and Lottie Pearcy Stanfield. She married Charles Richard Wheeler in 1947.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Charles Richard Wheeler; her six daughters: Sharon Petersen, Carol Wheeler, Debra (Rick) Barnett, Mary Jo (Rev. Jack) Kirk, Kristy (Dean) Worrell and Anita (Michael) Meyer; sister, Mary (Don) Franklin; sister-in-law, Verna Stanfield; grandchildren: Krissy (Bill) Storer, Michelle (Tony) Schalliol, John (Jill) Kirk, James Charles (Julia) Clark IV, Tony (Alina) Barnett, Tina Schellenbach, Jim (Kalika) Kirk, Brianna Meyer and sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Shirley was an active partner in ministry with her husband teaching Youth Group and Sunday school, a dedicated mother and an active leader in United Methodist Women. She shared her deep love of faith and caring with many extended family and friends. Shirley supported education within her family and many students pursuing ministry. Shirley never lost the love of the farm and nature. She was born into simple means and learned to be rich in non-monetary ways. The number of people whose lives were touched will never be fully known. She received the gift of poetry like her dad, and expressed her words beautifully.

The family expresses their gratitude for the loving care at Wesley Manor and Guardian Angels Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the Preachers Aid Society and Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 19207, Springfield, IL 62794 or Wesley Manor, 1555 N. Main St., Frankfort, IN 46041.

Goodwin Funeral Home, Frankfort, IN is assisting the family with arrangements.