TOLEDO — Shirley McClellan, 73, of rural Toledo, Illinois passed away Saturday August 7, 2021 in her residence. She was born January 4, 1948 in Effingham, the daughter of Charles "Raymond" and Ethel Rickelman. Shirley married Thomas "Tom" McClellan in May of 1974 in Mattoon, Illinois. She was a former employee at Ampad in Mattoon, Illinois.

Survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" McClellan of rural Toledo, Illinois; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" (Jim) Stilabower of Neoga, Illinois; grandson, Heath Stilabower of Mattoon, Illinois; granddaughter, Moriah Stilabower of Charleston, Illinois; and great-grandson, Dominic Johnsonof Dupo, Illinois; brother, Ronald (Ronnie) Rickelman, of Belvidere, Illinois; five brothers in law; three sisters in law, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her loving son, James "Jim" McClellan, her parents, parents-in-law, three brothers, five sisters-in-law, and one nephew.

As per her request rites of cremation will be accorded and burial will be at later date. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or donor's choice.

Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements.

