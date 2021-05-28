MATTOON — Sibyl Evon Etchason (Oder), born January 9, 1933 in Mason Township, Effingham County, Illinois, passed away May 27, 2021 at her home in Mattoon, Illinois with her daughter and son by her side.

A celebration of life will be planned later this summer and held at the First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 is charge of services.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years H. Carl Etchason; parents, Chester Raleigh Oder and Lola Iva Oder (Krohn) and eight brothers and sisters: Daniel Durland Oder, Gerald Guy Oder, Roger Keith Oder, John Mirl Oder, Lyle Deane Oder, Betty Jeanne Wagoner, Howard Wayne Oden, and Lawrence Gehl Oder.

She was a loving mother to Susan (James) Hoppe of Missouri City, Texas, and Tom (Christine) Etchason of Park Ridge, Illinois. She was a devoted grandparent of five grandchildren: Kelsey, Andrew and Brooke Hoppe and Jack and Jill Etchason. She was the last surviving sibling of her family and was the matriarch to many nieces and nephews.