MATTOON — Sibyl Evon Etchason (Oder), age 88, of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away on May 27, 2021, at her residence with her daughter and son by her side.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Reverend Matthew Froeschle will officiate. The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and services thereafter. A luncheon for friends and family will provided after the services. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.
