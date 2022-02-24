CHARLESTON — Stanley G. Carpenter, 71, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at SBLHC.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with Father Braden Maher officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Stanley was born October 23, 1950 at Charleston, son of Freda (Lowry) and Donald E. Carpenter. He married Patricia Ann (Pagels) Hall, June 14, 1987. She passed away May 3, 2017.

He is survived by one sister, Sharon Pickett; and numerous friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, and daughter, Angie.

Stanley was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.