CHARLESTON — Stanley Mac Patterson, 86, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Stanley was born March 13, 1935 at West Concord, MN, son of Lee E. and Leatha B. (Johnson) Patterson. He married Vanessa Leigh Patterson, September 23, 1965 at Alton, IL. She passed away June 21, 2006. He is survived by one son, Lee Patterson II and wife Teresa Byars of Charleston, and one sister, Beverly Clark of Waseca, MN. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Richard and Lowell.

Stanley was a U.S. Navy veteran. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Minnesota. Stanley was a retired Educator, and taught Social Studies and History. While living in Jonesboro, AR, he owned a Landscaping Business and wrote opinion columns for the Jonesboro Sun.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials may be given to the donor's choice.