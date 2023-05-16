May 9, 1925 - May 10, 2023

MATTOON — With profound sadness we announce Stanley Petrovich, age 98 of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. Inurnment will immediately follow in the Mausoleum. Military Rites will be performed by the Mattoon VFW Post 4325 of Mattoon, IL. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Stanley was born on May 9, 1925, in Benld, IL, to the late Charles and Catherine (Poderis) Petrovich. He married the love of his life, Vivian Moore in Las Vegas, NV, on April 4, 1989; she preceded him in death on June 4, 2014.

He is survived by three stepchildren: Beverly Kamnick and husband Tony of Winston-Salem, NC, Debbie Moore and husband Kelly of San Diego, CA, David Moore and wife Betsy of Fort Myers, FL; two step-grandchildren: Gabriel Sanders and wife Laura of St. Charles, IL, Will Kamnick of Seattle, WA; two step-great grandchildren: Garrett and Gretchen Sanders of St. Charles, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: John and Walt Petrovich; and one sister, Ann Wall.

Stan was a proud veteran of the United States Army. During World War II he served in the Southwest Pacific and was a recipient of five citations. He was a former member of the Mattoon Moose Lodge, Eagle's Club, VFW, and American Legion in Mattoon and Champaign/Urbana, IL.

After his military service, he went to school for radio and television engineering. In 1990, after 45 years, he retired from Central Illinois News, Weather, and Sports leader – WCIA3.

He was also a charter member of the Regent Ballroom, Champaign. IL. He and Vivian loved to dance to polka, country western, ballroom, and disco.

Memories of Stan and the impact he made on so many lives will never be forgotten.

