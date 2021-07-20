CHARLESTON — Stephen E. "Ambrose" Hammond, 74, of Charleston, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at SBLHC.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Caudill-King Funeral Home with Nicole Davis officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Military Honors team for the V.F.W. and American Legion.

Ambrose was born February 28, 1947 in Putnam County, Indiana, son of Rex and Nellie (Neese) Hammond. He married Mary Frances Chism, April 8, 1995 in Charleston; she survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Amy (Junior Hill) Hammond; bonus children, Mike (Pam) Davis and Connie (Rick) Noble; sister, Betty Scaggs; brothers: Gregory Hammond and Larry Hammond; grandchildren: Alexis (Justin) Pinkiston, Abbigail Fultz, and Ashli Fultz; bonus grandchildren: Nicole Davis, Craig (Gina) Noble, Shanna Davis, Ashley Hieronymus, Jamie Pearcy, and Kelsey (Brandon) Crone; as well as fifteen great-grandchildren, with another due in November, as well as countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Donnie Scaggs, grandson-in-law, Nathan Hieronymus.

Ambrose was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592 and the Charleston American Legion, and was a past member of the Charleston Moose Lodge. Ambrose loved people! He never knew a stranger. Ambrose retired as head of Security for Securitize Security at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Mattoon. He loved NASCAR, target shooting, and teaching his great-grandchildren how to get into trouble.