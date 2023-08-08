Sept. 22, 1952 - Aug. 6, 2023
WESTFIELD — Stephen Eugene Starwalt, 70, of rural Westfield, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Casey United Methodist Church, 703 N State Route 49, Casey, with Reverend Joy Starwalt and Reverend Dr. Joe Richard officiating. Burial will follow in Beals Cemetery, rural Trilla. Visitation will be Friday, August 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Casey United Methodist Church.
Memorials in his honor may be made to the Casey United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Harper-Swickard.
Steve was born September 22, 1952, at Mattoon, IL, son of Thelma Louise (Beals) and Eugene Russell Starwalt. He married Joy Ellen Slack, November 9, 1996, at Marengo, IL; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Scott (Krissy) Starwalt of Byron, IL, Kalle (Luke) Ryan of Oreana, IL, Kelsey (Nick) Warrner of Byron, IL, Katelyn (Dustin) Snack of Cayuga, IN, and Mitchell Starwalt of Charleston; his father, Eugene Starwalt of rural Mattoon; grandchildren: Rebekah and Timothy Starwalt, Paul and Preston Ryan, Ada, Joseph, Brooks, and Benjamin Warner, Silas, Sutton, and Raylynn Snack; one brother, Karl (Vicky) Starwalt of Lerna; and one sister, Gale (Rod) Cook of Henderson, TN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Starwalt.
Steve was a retired teacher, and had also managed a tree nursery, and in recent years had worked as an applicator for Nutrien of Kansas. Steve was a member of the Casey United Methodist Church. He was devoted to his family.
