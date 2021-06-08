 Skip to main content
Stephen Hurt

Stephen Hurt
CHARLESTON — Stephen Ernest Hurt, 71, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

His graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Memorials: Lincolnland Hospice. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

