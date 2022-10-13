Stephen L. Cannoy

April 10, 1934 - Oct. 11, 2022

MATTOON — Stephen Lyle Cannoy, age 88, of Mattoon, passed away at 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Glick officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Stephen was born on April 10, 1934, in Rardin, IL, the son of Jesse James and Ella Louise (Clark) Cannoy. He married Mary Emma Hamilton on June 3, 1956. She survives.

Other survivors include his son, Jess (Patty) Cannoy; daughters: Rhonda (Ron) Naples, Joella Higgins, Roberta Oakley and Florence (Mark) Cannoy-VanHyfte; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Jahala Aaron.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: John Cannoy and Ronald Cannoy; daughter, Sue Patrick; grandson, Aaron Oakley; great-grandson, Micahel Durdel; and beloved dog, Roxie.

Stephen graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 1954. He served honorably and proudly in the United States Air Force. Stephen worked in maintenance at the Illinois Masonic Home where he retired from after several years of dedicated service. Stephen was a member of the Modern Woodmen of America. Stephen enjoyed mowing and being outside. He was often referred to as "Pappy Mow" by his grandchildren. Stephen loved animals, especially Roxie, who recently passed away. Most of all, Stephen cherished spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

