ARDEN, North Carolina – Stephen Robert Doty, age 74, of Arden, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. A Graveside Service, with military rites, honoring and celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Enon Cemetery, rural Ashmore, IL. Services were held in North Carolina earlier this week. Memorial donations may be made to the Faith Promise Ministry of Arden Presbyterian Church, 2215 Hendersonville Road, Arden, NC 28704.
Stephen was born in Cisco, TX to the late James Thaddeus and Helen (Koops) Doty, and grew up in Clyde, TX. He married Martha Cox, daughter of the late Marion and Dorothy (Bower) Cox of rural Charleston. Surviving is Martha, his wife of 52 years; four children: Tony, Doug, Greg and Kami Doty; two grandchildren; a sister, Terry Covington (Rick); his sister-in-law, Rayanna Cox and her children Chris and Amanda and their families. Stephen was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Doty and brother-in-law, Connie Cox.
Stephen was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired meteorologist.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Stephens's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.