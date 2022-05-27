Nov. 27, 1946 - May 23, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas — Steve Dawson Puckett, age 75, of Fort Worth, TX (formerly of Mattoon) died at 8:38 AM, Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home.

Steve was born in Oklahoma City, OK, to Leroy Dawson and Leona (Pooler) Puckett on November 27, 1946. He married Carlissa Browning on October 27, 1973, in Mattoon, IL, and she survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Heather Crawford of Fort Worth, TX; and sons: Adam Dawson (Breyn) Puckett of Larkspur, CO, and Christopher (Autumn) Puckett of Buckeye, AZ; seven grandchildren: Jordan Crawford, Kelvin Crawford, Isabella Crawford, Abigail Puckett, Preston Dawson Puckett, Griffin Puckett, and Annabel Puckett; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Crawford; sister, Delores (Robert) Davis of Pittsburgh, PA; and brother, Paul (Cherie) Puckett of Tulsa, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, OK, attended Oklahoma State University then honorably served his country in the United States Navy (1965-1969). Somewhere along the line, he became a fabulous storyteller. He loved his wife, Carlissa through 48-years of marriage, and was an amazing model of a father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren.

He was a long-time member of the Effingham Elks (ascending the chairs to Exulted Ruler), Springfield Rotary Club (awarded a Paul Harris Fellow), and several insurance sales related organizations. In his younger years, he owned SPDM motorcycle shop, and helped spearhead the establishment of United Way in Effingham County. He enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally with his wife, including cruises, and visiting family.

During retirement, he passed his time watching swamp people hunt alligators and was anxiously awaiting the discovery of the Oak Island treasure. He was a master on the smoker, could craft anything out of wood, build houses and motorcycles with ease, and passed his love of guitar playing down to his grandchildren. Hawaiian shirts were always in season, along with his black Stetson (but not at the same time). He could talk cars, guns, and motorcycles all day long, and dad jokes were never in short supply.

He transitioned to Heaven at home while being held onto by family and listening to his favorite Harry Chapin tunes.

Memorial services celebrating his life will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2200 Western Ave., Mattoon, IL, with Rev. Paula Jefferson and Fr. David Knox officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society at cancer.org or American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.