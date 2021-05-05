Steve J. MacGregor

MARION - Mr. Steve J. MacGregor, 81, of Marion, a former resident of Kinmundy, Decatur and Mattoon, passed away at 12:27 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 after an extended illness. The son of Walter Allen Duffield & Grace F. Studdard, Steve was born in Northcutt, MO (Washington Co.), had one sister (Judith E. Rost), and three brothers (Eugene F., Walter Van, and Kenneth B. Schroeder). His parents, sister, brothers Eugene and Walter V. all proceeded him in death. His brother Kenneth survives.

He married Joyce Mae (Rendleman) Prince in 1964 and they had two daughters, Diana Lynn (Michael Rogers) of Chatham, IL and Susan Renee (Nathan Lange) of Saybrook, IL. He had one grandson, Devan Wachter. They divorced in 1977. He married Debra Ann Venters in March 12, 1982. They all survive him.

Steve was an honored Vietnam Air Force Veteran and retired after 30 years of service to the Department of Defense. Steve was a stock broker with A.G. Edwards. He then transitioned to insurance salesman at James Shafer, becoming an agent with State Farm Insurance in Decatur. After this, he moved to Mattoon and became Plant Superintendent at Justrite Manufacturing.