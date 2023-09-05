March 16, 1956 - Sept. 2, 2023

CHARLESTON — Steven Joe Ferguson, age 67, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 10:38 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Steven was born on March 16, 1956, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Carl Ferguson and Wanda (Howell) Ferguson. He married Virginia (Cornell) Ferguson on June 5, 1976.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Virginia Ferguson of Charleston, IL; children: Chad (Sharee) Ferguson of Lubbock, TX, Brad (David Laney) Ferguson of Fort Worth, TX, and Tabatha (Aime Becker) Ferguson of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Mackenzie Ferguson of Lubbock, TX, Lorel Ferguson of Lubbock, TX, and Grant Gagliardo of Mattoon, IL; and siblings: Danny (Beverly) Ferguson of Newport News, VA, and Becky (Don) Nissen of Fairborn, OH.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Wanda and Carl Ferguson.

After previously working at Moore Business Forms for ten years and Tubelok for 11 years, Steven retired from Mattoon Precision MFG in February of 2014. Steven was a hard worker. He enjoyed woodworking and welding, and he could fix anything. Steven loved to make people laugh and his jokes would light up a room. He will be greatly missed.

