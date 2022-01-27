MATTOON — Stewart Richard Walters, a native of Mattoon, IL, and a resident of Dauphin Island, AL, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the age of 80.

Stewart retired from the Mattoon, IL, Police Department after 28-years of service. He was a life member of Masonic Lodge 260 in Mattoon, IL, and a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time, Stewart loved to collect and repair antique clocks, reading books about WW2 and History, as well as being an amateur radio operator (ham radio), and loved to fish.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stewart Russel Walters; mother, Vivienne McKleroy Willard; stepfather, A.T. Willard; son, Shane Walters and sister, Nancy lee Groves.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26-years, Carol Tucker Walters; daughter, Kelly Westmoreland of Charleston, IL; stepsons: Jim (Wan) Hawkins of Irvine, CA, John (Kelsey) Hawkins of Mattoon, IL, and Bill (Iris) Hawkins of Champaign, IL; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces: Megan Lawrence, LeeAnn Koester, and Amanda Pearce; nephew, Thomas Orr; several great-nieces and nephews; and his canine companions: Sadie, Annie and Emma.

Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.