May 14, 1936 - June 13, 2022

CHARLESTON - Sue McKinney passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2800 University Drive in Charleston. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, north of Charleston, near Rardin. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Arrangements by Harper-Swickard.

Memorials to Coles County Animal Shelter.

Sue was born at home to Oather and Pauline (Bradford) Daugherty on May 14, 1936, near Rardin. She was the 3rd of seven children. As most did back then, she attended a one-room schoolhouse until coming to Charleston for High School, graduating in 1954.

Sue retired from the Journal Gazette - Times Courier after approximately 28-years, working in reception and typesetting. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Sue enjoyed sewing (including making barbie doll clothes), gardening, and dancing. She loved spending time with her family, her friends from card club, coffee club, and most recently, the muffin club. She also enjoyed "boutique" shopping (going to thrift stores) with her sister.

Sue married Duane McKinney on July 5, 1957. They later divorced. Sue then met a handsome widower, Bob McKeown, at a singles dance. They enjoyed 38-years of love and friendship, traveling around the US and once to Germany so that Bob could revisit and show her where he served in WWII.

Left to cherish her memory are Bob and his family; Sue's three children: Brenda Cooper of Charleston, Mike (Amy) McKinney of Plainfield, and Shari McKinney of Charleston; five grandchildren: Adam and Amanda McKinney, Andrew and Clayton Cooper, and Kimberly (Luke) Plummer. Also surviving are four siblings: Carol (Leif Mortenson) Smith and Judy Winnett of Charleston, Kathy Daugherty of Savoy, and Tom (Julie) Daugherty of Clarksville, TN, and her beloved cats, Linus and Lucy.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Billie Walters and husband Edward; brother, Max Daugherty and wife Ardis; brother-in-law, Jim Winnett, and son-in-law, Mark Cooper.

We would like to thank Carle Hospice for guiding us in taking good care of Mom for the last few months.

Most importantly, we would like to thank our family for being there by her side, which helped us to be able to keep her at home until the end.