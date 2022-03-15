CHARLESTON — Susan Kaye Babbs, 75, of Charleston, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. No services are planned at this time. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Susan was born February 21, 1947, in Charleston, Illinois, the daughter of Edgar Hubert Brewer and Kathryn Anna Carter. She married Robert Babbs in Arcola, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Michelle Simpson; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Dave) Drago; three grandchildren: Bishop Crenshaw, Brooke Simpson, and Ryder Simpson; one step-granddaughter, Caitlin Kraft; and brother, Eddie (Winnie) Brewer. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Ricky Brewer, and Al Brewer; and first husband, Edward P. Kallis.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view full obituary.
