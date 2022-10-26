May 2, 1950 - Oct. 24, 2022

Susan Leigh Snyder, was born May 2, 1950, to Harold and Jeannette (Cook) Snyder in Charleston, two minutes before her twin sister, Sheryl. She peacefully passed on October 24, 2022. Ms. Snyder's schooling began at the EIU Lab School, and she graduated from Arcola High School in 1968. She graduated from Stevens College with a degree in Elementary Education and earned her master's degree with a specialty in reading in education from Eastern Illinois University.

Susan taught at Rardin for three years before moving on to Ashmore Elementary where she finished her teaching career after 27 years. She was a phenomenal reading teacher who made learning exciting. Seeing the excitement in her students' eyes when they realize they could read brought her immense gratification. Susan was also named the Illinois Reading Teacher of the Year during her career. She was a longtime member of the Charleston P.E.O. chapter.

Ms. Snyder enjoyed storytelling, traveling, flowers and reading. She and her sister Sheryl were avid travelers the with notable trips to Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and serval trips throughout Europe. They loved entertaining and hosting neighborhood parties. Their annual 4th of July party was the highlight of the year, complete with elaborate fireworks.

She leaves her loving family, brother, Jon (Sally) Kibler of Arcola; niece, Mindy (Shawn) Mallady of Danville; nephew, Jeff (Lori) Kibler of Wausau, WI; great-nieces: Caroline and Emily Kibler; great nephews: Jackson, Kevin and Carter Mallady; and special cousin, Ann (Bob) Hinrichs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister.

Visitation will be Friday October 28, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. The funeral will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday October 29, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church followed by the burial at the Arcola Cemetery.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or The Little Theater on the Square in Sullivan. Memorials can be left at the visitation//service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

