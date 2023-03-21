Feb. 26, 1972 - March 16, 2023

MATTOON — Tammy Jo Howard, age 51, of Mattoon passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her residence.

A celebration of life will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Wabash Fire Department, 3287 Lake Road, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tammy was born on February 26, 1972, in Mattoon, the daughter of Ronald D. Miller and Marjorie E. (Rawlings) Harl. She married Kevin D. Howard on July 21, 1990. He survives.

Other survivors include her parents, Ron (Kaki) Miller and Marjorie Harl; siblings: Corey D. (Laura) Miller and Kimberly E. (Curtis) Miller Bergfeld; grandmother, Teresa Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; and fur babies: Mandy, Walter, Tiny Tiger and Tazzie.

Tammy was preceded in death by her stepfather, David Harl; grandparents, Ernest C. Miller, Thomas and Rubie Ellison, Harry and Mary Rawlings Sr.

Tammy will be remembered as an outgoing person who loved life. She worked as a receptionist at the Family Medical Center in Mattoon for 13 years. She also enjoyed working as an entrepreneur and making crafts for vendor events. Tammy had a heart for charities. She was a big supporter of Trades of Hope and helping women rise above poverty. Tammy loved animals and regularly donated to various animal shelters. Most of all, Tammy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or any Animal Shelter of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.