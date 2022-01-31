CHARLESTON — Tara Dawn Skelley, 46, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 in her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 in the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Michael and Matthew Skelley Education Fund.

Tara was born on July 24, 1975, the daughter of Jon Robert and Sandra Sue (West) Tolen. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1993, and then attended Sparks Business College in Shelbyville. Tara worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for 21 years. She enjoyed reading, walking around the lake, playing softball, and spending time with her family.

Tara is survived by her sons: Michael and Matthew Skelley of Charleston, IL; two sisters: Tammy Keller (Steve) of Effingham, IL, and Teresa Considine (Kirk) of Riverton, IL; nephews: Grant Keller (Leslie), Max Lafoon, Daniel Considine, and Jacob Considine (Kenzie); and nieces: Jessica Walls (Levi) and Kami Lafoon; and great-nephew, Rhett Keller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her best friend, Leslie Considine.

