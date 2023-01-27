June 25, 1978 - Jan. 19, 2023

Tara Marie Perillo was born June 25, 1978, in Mattoon, IL, to Lawrence "Larry" E. Schultz and Terri S. (Schultz) Hock.

So many things could be said about our dear "Belle." She was a daughter, sister, friend, but no two titles were more important to her than wife and mother. She and Jon have known each other since kindergarten. He was the luckiest man on earth when the two of them exchanged vows May 14, 2011.

Tara was selfless, loving, kindhearted, but could be the fiercest woman when needed. The 44 years spent on this earth were nothing short of amazing. She was steadfast and a pillar in her family - immediate and extended; perfectly balancing her home life and interests. She was self-taught or served as an apprentice in every field she worked in. Whether caring for others or animals, she dedicated her whole heart. Her love of animals, especially reptiles, extended past simply keeping them as pets. She was an educator, using her knowledge to teach others basic care, respect, and handling practices.

Nothing came before her duties as a wife and a mother. Jon, Bailey, and Wyatt were her greatest accomplishment and greatest joy. In more recent years, although her health declined, her vigorous and altruistic spirit never wavered, finding additional strength in the help of others.

Tara passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by her family and closest friends. Those welcoming her are: her father, Larry Schultz; maternal and paternal grandparents; cousin, Brian Hock; and her many adored fur babies.

Those left to cherish her memory and love for life: her beloved husband, Jon Perillo; two sons: Bailey and Wyatt; mother, Terri Hock and Stanley "Stanpaw" Fain; brother, Braden "Brudder" Schultz; sisters, Kelly "little sister" Blanchard and partner, Andrew Gray; sister, Shelley Wykle and husband, Chris; brother, Matthew Schultz; sister, Emily Schultz; parents in-law, Ted and Diane Perillo; nieces and nephews: Jade, Bodhi, Eli, and Natalie; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; best friend Jeanette "Tater" Facer; her beloved 27's, her inner circle of besties, and fur babies: Dexter and Fozzie.

The family invites you to share memories of Tara at 2:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Rayne Meadow Event Center, 15971 North Arford Lane, Marshall, IL. Requested attire is your choice of BAMA colors, houndstooth, and/or her signature red lipstick. Her final wishes were to be scattered at her favorite places by her favorite people.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation in remembrance of Tara. Also, in her honor please get routine eye exams with dilation.

