Taylor Paul Wright

A private memorial service honoring his life will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. A procession for friends will take place at 11:30 a.m. from Schilling Funeral Home to Dodge Grove Cemetery on Saturday. There will be a public memorial at a later date at the Neoga Motorcycle Club where he was a member.

Survivors include his mother, Lena (Jeff) Eaton; father, Eric Wright; sister, Heather (Brice) Rauch; brothers, Zach (Kelsea) Wright, Austin Eaton and Dalton Wright; nephews: Kain Rauch and Greyson Eaton; niece, Ivy Jane Wright; nephews: Linkoln Rauch and Wells Eaton; grandparents: John and Jane Eveland, Larry Wright, Mick and Sharon Eaton and Jim and Zada Lockhart; aunts: Jamie Eveland, Shelly (David) Gilbert and Rhonda Ritter; girlfriend, Brittany Allen and her daughters, Aubree and Vivian; and canine companions: Sammy and Harley. Taylor Paul was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Ann Wright and Betty Eaton; and cousins, Whitley Jo Eaton, Shelly Taylor and Joe Eveland.

Famously known on his motorcycle as #21, Taylor Paul will be remembered as a daredevil. Taylor Paul was a member of the Central Illinois Motorcycle Club where he had many friends whom he considered his moto family. He was always known as the wild one, but had the biggest heart. Taylor Paul formerly worked as a Protect-All certified flooring contractor. He was currently employed as a parts manager at Owen Motor Sports. Taylor Paul was known as "everybody's little brother." He had a very kind and generous heart. Taylor Paul would always make himself available to any family or friend in need. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews as "Uncle TP." Most of all, Taylor Paul loved spending time with his family, especially his Nana and Papo.