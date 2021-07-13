MATTOON - Terry Dean McFarland Sr., age 57 of Mattoon passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Terry was born on May 13, 1964 in Mattoon the son of Robert and Mary (Eaton) McFarland. He married Trina Evans on January 4, 2002. She survives.

Other survivors include his children: Jesse Abbott of Mattoon, IL, Clint (Paige) Abbott of Mattoon, IL, Terry Dean McFarland Jr. of Mattoon, IL, Casey (Robby) Gordon of Mattoon, IL and Tryston (Jazlyn) Foltz of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Aiden Abbott, Cooper Abbott, Jackson Abbott, Gage Gordon, Evelyn Foltz, Kaydon Foltz and Gwendolyn Foltz; brothers: Mike (Linda) McFarland of Mattoon, IL, Doug McFarland and Alan McFarland; sister, Linda (Donnie) Cordes of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carla Alvis; and brother-in-law, Butch Alvis.

Terry loved fishing, camping and restoring old cars. He was an avid golfer. Most of all, Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.