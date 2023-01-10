Nov. 11, 1941 - Jan. 5, 2023

CHARLESTON — Terry Foreman, 81, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Terry was born in Effingham, IL, the son of Arlin and Fern (Beckmier) Foreman. He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Pam) Foreman of Indianapolis, IN; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry graduated from Effingham High School and while working as a dispatcher for the Illinois State Police he attended Lake Land College. He then went on to complete his master programs in Psychology and Counseling at Eastern Illinois University. He worked two years at Dieterich High School and was then hire at Lake Land College. While at Lake Land he developed the first Telecommunication Program of its type in the state and went on to receive a PHD in Counseling.

Terry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Effingham. Along with his wealth of knowledge and studies, he enjoyed writing and playing golf. He would spend his spare time studying the stock market and enjoyed investing.

