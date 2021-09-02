MATTOON — Terry L. Brown, 78, of Mattoon, passed away at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon with Pastor Mark Bjornbak officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice or to the family. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Brown was born December 9, 1942 in Mattoon, IL, the son of Berlin Virgil and Kathleen Norma Henton Brown. Terry retired as a machine adjuster at the G. E. Plant in Mattoon. Terry believed in God and had attended the Christian Church. He was a member of the Model Airplane Club in Mattoon. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Terry married Jacque Lane on July 11, 1992 in Sullivan and she survives.

Other survivors include his stepchildren: Shelton (Robin) Hogue of Springfield, Missouri and Tina (Andy) Thoele of Teutopolis; grandchildren: Tori Clark, Addison Thoele and Benjamin Thoele and a sister Sharon Brown of Charleston.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, care partners and Dr. LaMonto on second floor east at Sarah Bush Hospital.