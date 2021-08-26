Tether A. Campbell

URBANA — Monday, August 23, 2021 Tether left us to be at peace with her beloved grandparents Jim and Royena Campbell.
Tether leaves behind her cherished son Dayton Simpson, who was her world along with her life partner of 21 years Steve Simpson, who lovingly cared for her through all of her ups and downs of Diabetes and the tole it took on her body and spirit. Also surviving is her beloved mother and brother Kate Campbell & Jeremy (Shaterica) Shaffer all of Charleston.
Family & friends are invited to come share their memories in a memorial service to be held Monday August 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Moose lodge in Charleston, IL.
