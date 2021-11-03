MATTOON — The Reverend Dr. Robert Ellis Snyder, 91, died of natural causes on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Paula Schumacher Snyder; daughter, Carol Elizabeth Snyder (Dan Barham), and her three sons: Andrew, Matthew and Jonathan Wells; and son, Paul Robert Snyder (Melissa), and their two children: Daniel and Kaylee.

Bob earned a B.A. degree from Capital University in Columbus, OH, a M.M. from University of Colorado, Boulder, CA, a M.D. from Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, OH, and a Ph.D. in Choral Literature and Performance from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA.

Dr. Snyder was a professor of Music, and Director of Choral Activities at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL, from 1969, until he retired in 1995. He directed the EIU Concert Choir. Bob served as interim pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mattoon, IL, as well as other local churches.

A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Bexley, OH, on Saturday, November 6, at 10:00 a.m. Internment will be at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Seminary, with the Robert E. and Paula S. Snyder Church Music Scholarship in the memo line. Address: Trinity Lutheran Seminary; 2199 East Main St., Columbus, OH, 43209.