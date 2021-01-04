OAKLAND — Thelma Dolores Dague, 85, of Oakland, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

A private visitation for family and close friends will be held at Joines Funeral Home in Newman, IL from 1:00-2:00 PM on Sunday, January 3, 2021. The visitation will be followed by a graveside service and burial at Hugo Cemetery in Hugo, IL beginning at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakland Christian Church and Oakland Senior Center.

Dolores was born on April 25, 1935, at her family home in Hindsboro, IL, the daughter and sixth of nine children of Clifford A. and Thelma (Allen) Strader. She attended Hindsboro Grade School and Arcola High School, where she was a cheerleader and 1952 Homecoming Queen. She married Ralph Archie Dague on July 17, 1953 at Hindsboro Christian Church in Hindsboro, IL and were happily married for 67 years. Archie and Dolores raised two sons, Philip and Paul.

Throughout her life, Dolores acted as a dedicated farm wife in addition to her early role as a 4-H leader in Arcola, IL, and later, she cooked and delivered meals for the Oakland Senior Center from 1984-1994. She also took an active role in Oakland Christian Church where she and her family are members.