July 24, 1932 - April 28, 2022

MONTROSE — Thelma Louise King, age 89, of Montrose, and formerly of Mattoon, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home Harmony Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Mullen Cemetery in Montrose, IL. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Thelma was born on July 24, 1932, in Mattoon, the daughter of Frank Clifford and Blanche (Phelps) Wisley. She first married Thurman Etchison. He preceded her in death. She later married Richard H. King. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2000.

Survivors include her daughters: Cheryl Etchison Patrick and husband Doug of Mattoon, IL, and Samantha King Milleville and husband Gary of Montrose, IL; stepchildren: Judy King Ellis of Montrose, IL, Rick King and wife Donna of Mattoon, IL, and John King and wife Baby of Singapore; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 12 step-grandchildren; and special friend, Dan Dasenbrock of Effingham, IL.

In addition to Thurman and Richard, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Wisley and sister, Ruby Ware; daughter, Brenda and son-in-law, Jerry Bickers; stepdaughter, Dawn King Girouix and her surviving husband, Bob.

Thelma was a very elegant and classy woman. She came from hard times growing up, but that did not slow her down. Thelma worked hard and made a comfortable life for her and her girls. She enjoyed living life as the life of the party.

Thelma worked for General Electric for 32-years. She was a member of the Moose and Eagles in Mattoon. Thelma enjoyed dancing, crossword puzzles, cooking for family dinners and in earlier years, sewing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Thelma will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her

