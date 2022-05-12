Oct. 15, 1922 - May 9, 2022

Thelma M. Worick, 99, formerly of rural Martinsville, IL, died on May 9, 2022, in her apartment at the Villas of Holly Brook, in Charleston, Coles County, IL.

Thelma was born on October 15, 1922, in Martinsville, Clark County, IL, as the only child to Rolla C. Burger and Dora E. Comer Burger, of Martinsville, IL.

Being an important part of her life, on January 29, 1933, Thelma joined the membership of her local church, the Martinsville Methodist Episcopal Church (now known as the Martinsville United Methodist Church), of Martinsville, IL.

On December 28, 1952, Thelma married E. Sydney Yargus, who predeceased her on May 23, 1994. Thereafter, Thelma married her high school sweetheart, James L. Worick, at Cook Memorial United Methodist Church, in Jeffersonville, IN, on June 8, 1997. After a case of COVID-19, on October 10, 2020, Jim predeceased Thelma.

Thelma is survived by her Burger cousins; by members of her Church family; by special friend Pat DeWeese; by an array of friends across the country; and by her beloved cat, Mittens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Syd; and her second husband, Jim.

After graduating from Martinsville High School, in 1940, Thelma continued her education, to learn and develop her secretarial skills, including short-hand writing. She went to work for Marathon Oil Company, principally, in Robinson, IL, as a legal secretary. After more than 40-years with Marathon, Thelma retired, but she retained and used her skill in short-hand writing, until very recently.

Thelma was active in her local church (Martinsville United Methodist Church, in Martinsville, IL), serving on the church board. She was also active (even in to her 90s) in the Martinsville United Methodist Women (including the restart of the Martinsville Unit). Thelma enjoyed the programs presented by the church musicians and choirs.

Heartfelt thanks and appreciation are extended to Thelma's long-time caregiver Shelley Ray and to the staff of the Villas of Holly Brook (Charleston) for their kindness and care for Thelma.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Greenwell Funeral Home in Martinsville, IL. Private graveside service and burial were held in the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Martinsville, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to the Martinsville United Methodist Church, PO BOX 236, Martinsville, IL, 62442; or the church/charity of donor's choice.