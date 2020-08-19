Thelma R. (Tutt) Bartimus

Thelma was a homemaker caring for her husband, son, nephews, nieces, as well as her mother and aunt in their later years. While her husband Charles had earned a Master’s degree, Thelma often quipped that she also earned a PHT (Put Hubby Through).

Thelma put her family first in every aspect of life, spending much of her time with her granddaughters, grandson, nephews and nieces sharing her knowledge about plants, birds, gardening and cooking. Her reputation for cooking, as well as identifying the species of a bird merely by the sound of their tweets drew admiration from family and neighbors alike.

Thelma’s passion for nature emerged from her childhood in which she grew up on farms. She and her siblings spent countless hours riding horses and helping their parents perform the daily chores of farm life.

Upon graduating high school, Thelma worked as a waitress in cafes on the square in Charleston, Illinois where she met Charles, a young university student who had just mustered out of the Navy at the end of World War II. They remained together for 73 years in marriage.