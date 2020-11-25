NEOGA — Theresa M. Walk, 91, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home in Neoga.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sigel, with burial in the church cemetery. A private Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A visitation for close relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael School (Sigel). Online condolences may be expressed at swengel-odell.com.

Theresa was born September 2, 1929 in Sigel, the daughter of Bernard and Katherine (Schutte) Schumacher. She married Virgil O. Walk on September 2, 1950 and he preceded her in death on September 3, 1977. Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, farmer, avid gardener, and local school sports enthusiast. She enjoyed playing pinochle with her family.