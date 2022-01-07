 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas A. Walk

NEOGA — Thomas A. Walk, 77, of Neoga, Illinois passed away Wednesday January 5, 2022 in the HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Neoga Bucks Club of Neoga, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday January 11, 2022 in the St. Michael the Archangel Church in Sigel, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday January 10, 2022 also in the church. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, Illinois with Military Honors.

For full obituary and to express online condolences, go to www.swengel-odell.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News