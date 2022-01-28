SULLIVAN — Thomas D. LeCrone, 80, of Sullivan, passed away 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Camfield Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America: 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Thomas was born on March 20, 1941, in Bethany; the son of Stephan and Maureen (Dixon) LeCrone. He worked at Caterpillar for 31-years as an assembler. Thomas loved mowing the yard. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion in Sullivan and the Sullivan VFW Auxiliary.

He is survived by his son, Monty LeCrone of Sullivan; granddaughters: Brittany Slater of Sullivan and Ashley LeCrone of Naples, FL; great-grandchildren: Bryleigh and Aussie LeCrone of Naples, FL; sisters: Anita (Jim) Davis of Sullivan, Delores Warner of Camargo and Jonell (Brian) Rich of Neoga.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Paul and one nephew, Conan.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.