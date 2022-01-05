MATTOON — Thomas Julian Stanberry, age 82, of Mattoon, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor David Colvin officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Funeral Home. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Thomas was born on September 20, 1939, in Waverly, IL, the son of Thomas J. Stanberry and Iona G. Fishback. He married Phyllis Anne Buser on December 24, 1961.

Survivors include his loving wife, Phyllis Stanberry; daughter, Teressa (Dane) Perdieu of Ashmore, IL; son, Craig Stanberry of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Danessa (Christopher) Carter of Ashmore, IL, Connor Stanberry of Springfield, IL, and Madalyn Stanberry of Springfield, IL; great-grandson, Easton Carter; sister, Delores Sator of Dawson, IL; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Edith Gilman and Iva Tuttle.

Thomas and Phyllis enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. She would often affectionately refer to him as her "Beloved." He was a retired Director of Data Processing and Information Systems for the city of Springfield, IL. Thomas will be remembered as a very devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Although he was a very quiet man, his words spoken were powerful. Thomas was a good man and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.