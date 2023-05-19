Sept. 5, 1932 - May 18, 2023
ASHMORE — Thomas Lowell Shaffer, 90, of Ashmore, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.
The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Bret Hammond officiating. Burial will follow in Ashmore Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NOON) Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials to The Harmony Center at the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home.
Tom was born September 5, 1932, in Borton, IL, son of Cecil and Mary (Vice) Shaffer. He married Erlene Richey, October 11, 1952, at Grandview, IL. She preceded him into Heaven, February 5, 2019.
He is survived by their children: Deborah Mathews-Hine and husband Jeff Hine of Mattoon, and Tom Shaffer and wife Pam of Punta Gorda, FL; three grandchildren: Jason Mathews and wife Michelle, Caleb Shaffer and wife Amie, and Katie Rumppe and husband David; and two great-grandchildren: Lennon Wildman and Audie Shaffer. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister in infancy, Dora E. Shaffer; and two brothers: James E. Shaffer and Cecil E. Shaffer.
Tom was a U.S. Army veteran, and held memberships in the Ashmore Masonic Lodge and the Ashmore Baptist Church, where he had been ordained as a Deacon.
