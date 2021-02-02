CHARLESTON — Thomas P. Moncada of Charleston, IL passed away in the loving presence of his family on January 20, 2021, at the age of 76. Tom will be remembered for his enthusiasm, generosity, infectious laugh, and an ever-present twinkle in his eye. If you would like to join a celebration of Tom's life, please contact Celebrate Moncada@gmail.com for details. Contributions to honor Tom can be made to the EIU Foundation – Dr. Thomas P. Moncada Family Scholarship in Accountancy. Memorials may be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920 or submitted online at www.eiu.edu/giving.php (select "Other Gifts" and please indicate the name of Tom's scholarship; also complete the "In Memory of" portion of the form).
Tom is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughter and the light of his life, Elizabeth Moncada; and his brother, John Moncada. Tom was born in 1944 to the late Peter and Josephine Moncada. He had fond memories of his childhood in Chicago, IL with his large extended, Sicilian family.
Tom was a 1962 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Elmhurst, IL, where he played football. As a young adult, Tom served as a cryptographer in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. He first came to Charleston, IL as a student to attend Eastern Illinois University (EIU) where he earned a Bachelor of Science with majors in Accounting and Finance. He went on to receive a Juris Doctorate from Chicago-Kent College of Law and a Master of Science with a major in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University. He passed the Illinois Bar Exam and was a Certified Public Accountant.
In 1980 Tom returned to Charleston, IL where he taught accounting, tax, and law for EIU's School of Business. Tom had a passion for teaching through storytelling and proudly spent 37 years as an Accounting professor. He had fond memories of time spent with fellow faculty, staff, and students. Tom also treasured casual conversations with members of the Charleston community, and he liked getting to know people on a first name basis.
Tom had a passion for learning and a limitless curiosity for knowledge. He was an avid reader with a prolific vocabulary. He loved listening to a broad range of music, and whether at home or in his EIU office, music accentuated his daily life. He enjoyed the beauty of spring flowers in his wife's garden and watching birds and local wildlife from the comfort of his home. Above all else, Tom was happiest when spending time with his wife and daughter as they were the greatest joys of his life.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Thomas-Moncada to view Tom's complete obituary and leave condolences for his family.
