CHARLESTON — Thomas P. Moncada of Charleston, IL passed away in the loving presence of his family on January 20, 2021, at the age of 76. Tom will be remembered for his enthusiasm, generosity, infectious laugh, and an ever-present twinkle in his eye. If you would like to join a celebration of Tom's life, please contact Celebrate Moncada@gmail.com for details. Contributions to honor Tom can be made to the EIU Foundation – Dr. Thomas P. Moncada Family Scholarship in Accountancy. Memorials may be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920 or submitted online at www.eiu.edu/giving.php (select "Other Gifts" and please indicate the name of Tom's scholarship; also complete the "In Memory of" portion of the form).

Tom is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughter and the light of his life, Elizabeth Moncada; and his brother, John Moncada. Tom was born in 1944 to the late Peter and Josephine Moncada. He had fond memories of his childhood in Chicago, IL with his large extended, Sicilian family.