DECATUR — Thomas Patrick Stowell, 70, of Decatur, passed away June 19, 2021 at home.

Thomas was born April 18, 1951, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Arthur Francis and Mildred Mabel (Werner) Stowell. He earned a BS in Psychology from Quincy University and an MS in Environmental Science from the University of Illinois, Springfield. He worked as a Quality Control Analyst for Firestone for thirty years.

Thomas was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish. He loved music and animals, especially his dog Andre and two cats, Mo and Seno. He was interested in everyone he met and enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and his guests at the Olive Garden.

Thomas is survived by his daughters: Victoria (Nicholas) McNeely of Decatur and Katherine (Sean Kelly) Stowell of Madison, WI; his granddaughter, Lucille McNeely; his daughters' sister, Sophie Schwalbach; his former spouse Kim Schwalbach; and a host of extended family members. Thomas was preceded in death by parents and brother Arthur Francis Stowell.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Services. A memorial service for Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#55988. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Thomas Stowell Memorial Fund at the Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, PO Box 633, Decatur, IL 62525-0633. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com