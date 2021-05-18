MATTOON — Thomas "Tommy" McLane, 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:25 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

A reunion for family and friends to honor Tommy McLane will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 South Locust, Arcola, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family. To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.