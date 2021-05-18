MATTOON — Thomas "Tommy" McLane, 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:25 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
A reunion for family and friends to honor Tommy McLane will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 South Locust, Arcola, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family. To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.