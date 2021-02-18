MATTOON — Thomas "Tommy" McLane, 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:25 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Tommy was born on October 28, 1954 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Thomas "Tom" and Janet Ross (Blair) McLane. He married Peggy Ann Henry on December 18, 1982 in Mattoon, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy McLane of Mattoon, IL; children: Christopher Weber and his wife Diane of Mattoon, IL and Chad Weber and his wife Jillian of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Shailee Weber (Gabi Wandling) of Chicago, IL, Christian Weber and his wife Allie of Mattoon, IL, Karly Weber (Bryar Lock) of Charleston, IL, Dru Howell of Mattoon, IL, Gracie Croy of Mattoon, IL and Shaylee Croy of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Charleigh Weber, Jaxton Lock and Callister Weber; his mother, Jan McLane of Arcola, IL; and three brothers: Michael McLane and his wife Kathy of Corvallis, OR, Brian McLane of Tempe, AZ and James McLane and his wife Jodi of Arcola, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom McLane, and a niece, Heather McLane.