MATTOON - Thomas "Tommy" McLane, 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:25 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Celebration of Life Memorial for Tom McLane, Demars Center at Peterson Park, Mattoon, IL 61938 - Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.