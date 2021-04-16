 Skip to main content
Thomas "Tommy" McLane
Thomas "Tommy" McLane

MATTOON - Thomas "Tommy" McLane, 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:25 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Celebration of Life Memorial for Tom McLane, Demars Center at Peterson Park, Mattoon, IL 61938 - Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

