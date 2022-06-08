PINEVILLE, Louisiana — Timothy Paul Burry, 68, of Pineville, LA, passed away May 29, 2022, in the Rapides General Hospital of Alexandria, LA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday June 11, 2022, in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Saturday June 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery of Neoga, IL.
