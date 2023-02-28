MATTOON — Timothy "Tim" James Walk, age 66, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 11:41 AM, Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Lonnie Stewart will officiate. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Liberty Life Church, 1101 Prairie Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome for a full obituary.
