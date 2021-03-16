MATTOON — Tina L. Neason, 81, of Mattoon, IL passed away peacefully at 6:13 a.m. on March 15, 2021 at her residence with her husband by her side.
No visitation will be held at this time. Private family services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tina was born on February 4, 1940 in Mattoon, IL. She is survived by her husband, James D. Neason; two daughters: Kathy Awalt (Terry) and Karen Littleton (Mike); two grandchildren: Jaime Stillings (Jacob) and Josh Peterson (Amber); and three great-grandchildren.
Tina passed along to her daughters her love and talents for cooking and baking. She leaves behind many fond memories and cherished times spent with family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed!
The family kindly asks their privacy be respected at this time. No flowers or food are necessary.
