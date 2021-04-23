Todd Packard

Todd was born November 21, 1962 at Charleston, son of Franklin and Jodine (Wuersch) Packard. He is survived by his mother Jodine of Charleston; his sons: Brandon Packard and wife Katie of Divernon and Mickey Packard and significant other Taylor of Charleston; two grandchildren: Jeffrey J. Packard and Quinn Packard; two half-brothers: Michael Packard and wife Melissa of Mattoon and Bill Hulsey and wife Carleen of AZ; an uncle, Jim Wuersch of Tolono, and an aunt, Kate Pollock of Olney. He was preceded in death by his father, and both sets of grandparents.