CHARLESTON — Todd Packard, 58, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home.
His graveside memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Miller-Coartney Cemetery, rural Ashmore. Arrangements: Caudill-King.
Todd was born November 21, 1962 at Charleston, son of Franklin and Jodine (Wuersch) Packard. He is survived by his mother Jodine of Charleston; his sons: Brandon Packard and wife Katie of Divernon and Mickey Packard and significant other Taylor of Charleston; two grandchildren: Jeffrey J. Packard and Quinn Packard; two half-brothers: Michael Packard and wife Melissa of Mattoon and Bill Hulsey and wife Carleen of AZ; an uncle, Jim Wuersch of Tolono, and an aunt, Kate Pollock of Olney. He was preceded in death by his father, and both sets of grandparents.
Todd was a retired mechanic and welder. He was a former member of the Charleston Jaycees.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.