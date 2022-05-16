Tom Brachbill

May 8, 1940 - May 13, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — The loving family of John Thompson Brachbill, a resident of Shelby County, IL, wishes to share the news of his entering fully into the presence of the Lord on the 13th of May, 2022 at home.

Tom was born to Sara Pauline (Thompson) and John Calvin Brachbill on May 8, 1940, in Williamsport, PA. After graduating from Lycoming College in Williamsport, he began a long career in education which became his legacy. After a year of teaching fifth grade in Montoursville, PA, he moved to Shelbyville, IL in 1963 where he accepted the position of teacher of Life Sciences at Shelbyville High School.

Early in his career, he coached football and Tom founded the Shelbyville High School wrestling program. He coached wrestling for many years and had the privilege of coaching his sons, Mark and Tadd, both competing at the state level, and the thrill of watching his grandson, Garrett Brachbill, win first place at the state wrestling finals in 2016.

Tom served as Principal at Beecher City High School from 1993 to 1994, and from 1994 to 1997 he served as Principal at Cowden-Herrick High School. After five years in school administration, he retired having dedicated 34 years to education.

Tom believed that he lived his life to the fullest. His love for the outdoors led him to all of the activities that defined him. Hunting deer, ducks, and many other game with his sons and friends are his fondest memories, and beekeeping and sharing the honey became his passion later in his life. With his wife, Nancy, and his boys, he raised quarter horses and enjoyed years of field-trialing with his beagles, and later his labs. Another passion was shooting wildlife as an outdoor photographer and Tom started a camera club at Shelbyville High School introducing many students to the basics of photography. He has several photographs published in outdoor magazine publications.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Shelby County; four sons: Mark (Julie) Brachbill of Metamora, IL, Tadd (Tobi) Brachbill of Shelby County, IL, Brian Tucker of Shelbyville, IL and Chad Brachbill of Shelbyville, IL; two daughters: Amy (Rich) Kneller of Barnstable, MA, and Shannon (Michael) Smith of Jacksonville, IL; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Sara Marin, of Pompano Beach, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter, Michelle.

The funeral home of Howe and Yockey, in Shelbyville, IL has been entrusted with final arrangements. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Shelbyville Police Department K9 Fund and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

