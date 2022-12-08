April 28, 1954 - Nov. 30, 2022

GARLAND, Texas — Tommy Joe Jones, originally of Mattoon, passed away in Garland, TX, on November 30, 2022, at the age of 68, from early-onset of Alzheimer's.

Tom was born on April 28, 1954, to Billy Joe Jones and Juanita Laverne Jones. He graduated from Mattoon High School, and worked for the Consolidated Phone Company until he moved to Texas in the early 1980s, where he met his wife Hollie. They raised their daughter, Amanda, in the Dallas suburbs.

Tom is survived by his wife, Hollie Jones, currently of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Amanda Kent, son-in-law, Bryan Kent, and grandchildren: Wyatt and Vivien Kent, currently of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Mary Ward and husband, Richard Ward, of Decatur, IL; nephews: Michael Ward and family of Elmhurst IL, and Matthew Ward and family of Middleton, WI; best friend, Randy McDowell and wife, Cheryl, of Windsor; and many friends and loved ones across Texas and Illinois.

A memorial and internment of ashes will take place in Mattoon area in the summer.